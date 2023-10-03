Breanna Weldon Breanna Weldon Gracie Kaehler Gracie Kaehler Greta Quigley Greta Quigley Katelyn Toles Katelyn Toles Lilly Bates Lilly Bates Lilly Bates Lydia Siler Lydia Siler Taylor Baker Taylor Baker Taylor Baker

MASON — The Blanchester tennis season ended Tuesday at the Division II Cincinnati ATP Sectional tournament at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.

“It was a very good finish to a fun season,” said BHS coach Matt Sexton, who returned to lead the program after taking a year off. “My goal was for each position to at least get one win today, and they all accomplished that. Then they lost to good players in their next match and that should always be the goal. It’s been a lot of fun this season.”

The tournament ended the BHS tennis careers of Katelyn Toles, Taylor Baker, Greta Quigley and Gracie Kaehler.

“I’m happy that all four seniors got one more win each in their final event,” Sexton said. “We’re very grateful for their leadership and efforts throughout the season and they will definitely be missed.”

SUMMARY

Oct 3, 2023

Division II ATP Sectional

@Lindner Family Tennis Center

Singles

BL: Lilly Bates def. McHenry (Batavia) 6-2, 6-0; lost to Zeilman (McNicholas) 6-4, 6-2

BL: Katelyn Toles def. Higgs (Madison) 6-0, 6-0; lost to #2 Brown (Indian Hill) 6-0, 6-0

BL: Lydia Siler def. Idlett (Felicity) 6-0, 6-0; lost to #3 Arebi (CCD) 6-0, 6-0

Doubles

BL: Taylor Baker/Greta Quigley def. Highley/Hickman (Batavia) 6-3, 6-3; lost to Wonderly/Green (Clinton-Massie) 6-0, 6-3

BL: Gracie Kaehler/Breanna Weldon def. Myers/Metzger (Felicity) 6-2, 6-2; lost to #3 Larson/Larson (Indian Hill) 6-0, 6-0