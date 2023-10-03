The varsity bracket for the McDonald’s Fall Invitational Christian school volleyball tournament. The junior high school bracket for the McDonald’s Fall Invitational Christian school volleyball tournament.

The inaugural McDonald’s Fall Invitational Christian school volleyball tournament, sponsored by McDonald’s in Washington Court House, will be Friday and Saturday at Fayette Co. Christian School.

”They have worked very hard to make this a great experience for all of us involved,” Wilmington Christian Academy athletic director Chad Cavender said. “It is a double elimination tournament starting Friday. In the interest of time and the number of schools participating, they have chosen to focus on junior high and varsity teams only as those are the levels everyone can fill.”

A one-day pass is $5 for senior citizens over 60 as well as students. All other adult one-day passes are $10. Those 4 years old and under are admitted free of charge.

A two-day family pass is $50, Cavender said.

The varsity tournament opens with Fayette Christian playing Adams Co. Christian 12:15 p.m. Friday then Ross Co. Christian meeting Hillsboro Christian at 2:45 p.m. Friday.

The Fayette-Adams Co. winner will play No. 1 seed Wilmington Christian 5:15 p.m. Friday.

The championship match is set for 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

In the junior high tournament, Hillsboro meets Adams Co. at 11 a.m. Friday with the winner to meet No. 1 seed Ross Co. 1:30 p.m. Friday.

Wilmington Christian will play Fayette Christian 4 p.m. Friday.

The championship match is set for a 4:30 p.m. Saturday start.