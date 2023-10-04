Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark Photos by Elizabeth Clark

SPRINGBORO – Clinton-Massie’s Grace Boone finished 12th Wednesday in the Division II Southwest District Girls Golf Championship at Heatherwoode Golf Course.

”Grace struck the ball well during her round today,” Clinton-Massie coach James Brady said. “I continue to be impressed with her demeanor on the course and her leadership off it.”

Boone had an 86 on the par 71 course. Only the top two teams and the top two individuals not on those top two teams advance to the state tournament.

Boone returned to Clinton-Massie this season after leaving the school district and transfering to Kings.

”During one of our first practices of the season, each girl on our team wrote down personal goals and team goals,” said Brady. “One of Graces personal goals was to qualify for districts. Not only did she qualify, but she finished in the top 12 out of 72 girls. She has definitely set the bar for next year not only as an individual but for our team as well.”