The 2023 Clinton-Massie High School Homecoming Court has been introduced: (L to R) Front Row: Baylie Wulf, Danica Henderson, Tess Pringnitz, Leah Binau, Ava Dondero, Kaylee Ramsey, Taylor Collett, and Maggie Grant. Back Row: Dakin Johnson, Brighton Rodman, Miles Theetge, Tayten McCoy, Justin Beekman, Logan Miller, Kaiden Smith, and Wade Collett.

The 2023 royalty will be introduced and the queen and king will be crowned this Friday before Clinton-Massie’s homecoming football game. The festivities will kick off at the high school at 6 p.m. and the game will follow at 7 p.m. Gates open at 5 p.m.

