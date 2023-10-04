Submitted photo

East Clinton FFA members participated in various activities over the summer.

Payton Spurlock, Jacob George, Sydney Beiting, Caylee Ferguson, Kami Kile, and Madi Frazer attended Camp Muskingum for FFA Camp where they conducted leadership activities, bonded with other FFA members, and spent time with state officers.

Several members also had the opportunity to work with Premier Feed while volunteering for the Ohio State Pork Booth. This is an activity where members will take turns working the booth throughout the day by serving orders, putting meals together, and keeping the booth clean.

Lastly, various members from the chapter showed animals at the Clinton County Fair and the Ohio State Fair as well.