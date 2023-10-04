Adopt-A-Highway is a community service action where several FFA members take a couple of hours after school to walk State Route 729 and pick up any trash that is lying on the sides of the road. East Clinton FFA members had the opportunity to attend Farm Science Review where students spend the day learning about the various job opportunities in agriculture, modern technologies, and collecting items from various exhibits and booths.
Submitted photo
