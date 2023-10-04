East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match

LEES CREEK — With honoree Kathy Wilson on hand, East Clinton rallied to beat Blanchester 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-13 Tuesday in the annual Volley for the Cure match.
Wilson, a middle school custodian, recently was diagnosed with lung cancer. More than $3,000 was raised to help the family. The money came in through T-shirt sales, a bake sale, a silent auction, a raffle and donations. Anyone who would still like to donate, can contact the East Clinton athletic department.
East Clinton lost to Blanchester in four sets earlier in the season, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.
SUMMARY
Oct 3, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Astros 3, Wildcats 2
EC STATS
Not available
BHS STATS
Desiree Abbott 1 ace 7 digs 93 passes
Hope Blankenbeckler 1 kill 15 assists 1 dig 21 passes
Audri Byrom 4 digs 23 passes
Emma Hartmann 6 kill 1 ace 7 blocks 7 passes
Payton Johnson 10 kill 7 blocks 21 passes
Gracie Roy 2 digs 51 passes
Tamaira Stewart 7 aces 2 digs 19 passes
Madison Winemiller 4 kills 2 aces 5 digs 45 passes