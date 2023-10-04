Kathy Wilson and her family at East Clinton’s Volley for the Cure match Tuesday against Blanchester. East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match East Clinton volleyball rallies to win Volley for the Cure match

LEES CREEK — With honoree Kathy Wilson on hand, East Clinton rallied to beat Blanchester 25-11, 21-25, 26-24, 24-26, 15-13 Tuesday in the annual Volley for the Cure match.

Wilson, a middle school custodian, recently was diagnosed with lung cancer. More than $3,000 was raised to help the family. The money came in through T-shirt sales, a bake sale, a silent auction, a raffle and donations. Anyone who would still like to donate, can contact the East Clinton athletic department.

East Clinton lost to Blanchester in four sets earlier in the season, 17-25, 26-24, 25-23, 25-19.

SUMMARY

Oct 3, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 3, Wildcats 2

EC STATS

Not available

BHS STATS

Desiree Abbott 1 ace 7 digs 93 passes

Hope Blankenbeckler 1 kill 15 assists 1 dig 21 passes

Audri Byrom 4 digs 23 passes

Emma Hartmann 6 kill 1 ace 7 blocks 7 passes

Payton Johnson 10 kill 7 blocks 21 passes

Gracie Roy 2 digs 51 passes

Tamaira Stewart 7 aces 2 digs 19 passes

Madison Winemiller 4 kills 2 aces 5 digs 45 passes