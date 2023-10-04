The East Clinton FFA dairy judging team had the opportunity to compete in the All-American National Dairy Judging Competition in Pennsylvania. Anna Lopez, Dylan Arnold, Caylee Ferguson, Emily Arnold, Kaylin Childers, Mason Miller, and Karsyn Jamison were the competitors, and Caylee placed highest on the team, placing 13th individually. The team finished sixth overall. While in Pennsylvania, the team also toured Hershey’s Chocolate Factory, and they were pleased to judge and practice alongside Ohio State University while they were there.

Submitted photo