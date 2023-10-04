EC freshmen drops close matches to CM, WB

The East Clinton freshman volleyball team lost to Western Brown Tuesday night 24-26, 28-30 in the annual Volley for the Cure match.
East Clinton lost to Clinton-Massie 25-23, 16-25, 21-25 Monday at Brian P. Mudd Court.
Of Tuesday’s match, coach Bob Malone said his team “played hard and stepped up playing in positions they usually don’t with two starting players not able to play. They played hard but we just couldn’t finish them and put it away.”
SUMMARY
Oct 3, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Broncos 2, Astros 0
Kendall DeBold 1 ace, 1 point, 4 passes 3 digs
Taylynn Spurlock 9 aces, 10 points, 1 dig
Madison Roberts 1 ace, 1 point, 4 passes, 1 dig
Paiton Kidder 1 block 3 digs
Crystina Wisecup 1 kill, 1 ace 1 point
Grace Wiseman 1 dig, 2 aces 2 points
Taylor Brown 4 aces, 4 points, 1 block 4 digs