EC freshmen drops close matches to CM, WB

The East Clinton freshman volleyball team lost to Western Brown Tuesday night 24-26, 28-30 in the annual Volley for the Cure match.

East Clinton lost to Clinton-Massie 25-23, 16-25, 21-25 Monday at Brian P. Mudd Court.

Of Tuesday’s match, coach Bob Malone said his team “played hard and stepped up playing in positions they usually don’t with two starting players not able to play. They played hard but we just couldn’t finish them and put it away.”

Oct 3, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Broncos 2, Astros 0

Kendall DeBold 1 ace, 1 point, 4 passes 3 digs

Taylynn Spurlock 9 aces, 10 points, 1 dig

Madison Roberts 1 ace, 1 point, 4 passes, 1 dig

Paiton Kidder 1 block 3 digs

Crystina Wisecup 1 kill, 1 ace 1 point

Grace Wiseman 1 dig, 2 aces 2 points

Taylor Brown 4 aces, 4 points, 1 block 4 digs