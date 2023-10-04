From left to right, Laurel Oaks FFA members, Kairi Hutchinson, Anna Davis, Kyleigh Berry, and Nikkiah Smith. Submitted photo

Members of Laurel Oaks FFA are preparing for the National Convention in November, as well as getting ready for the upcoming year.

Including the National Convention, money was due Sept. 8. In addition, FFA members completed the CDE forms to educate the officers of the CDEs that members want to attend, including equine management or job interview. Some after-meeting activities planned were M&M questions with Nikkiah Smith, National Convention sign-ups with Anna Davis, as well as FFA jacket try-on with Kairi Hutchinson.

Some upcoming events were the National Convention, monthly meetings, Tye Dye in September, CDE forms, and the National Convention fees were due Sept. 8.