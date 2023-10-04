Don Wells

WILMINGTON — Don Wells has been appointed to the vacant Wilmington City Council seat.

Republican Central Committee Chair Terry Habermahl told the News Journal that the Wilmington third ward representatives to the Clinton County Republican Central Committee “unanimously voted to appoint Don Wells to the vacant third ward city council” on Tuesday night.

Wells told the News Journal he was honored to be appointed to the council seat.

“I’m looking forward to getting started representing the citizens of Wilmington,” he said.

Wells is filling the seat previously held by Bill Liermann, who stepped down in late September because he is running for the Wilmington City School Board instead of seeking reelection.

Wells was running unopposed as a Republican for the seat. He previously served on the Wilmington City Council from 2004 to 2014.

In December, he told the News Journal he decided to run because there was a need for people to run and he had experience.

“I thought it would be a good time to run again,” he said at the time.

