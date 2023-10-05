Wilmington’s Brynn Bryant and Miya Nance

WILMINGTON — Carroll handed Wilmington its third straight loss this week 23-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-22 in a tightly-contested match Wednesday at Fred Summers Court.

The Hurricane slips to 11-8 with the loss while the Patriots improve to 8-10.

After winning six of seven matches, WHS dropped all three contests this week.

“This has been a tough week,” coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We have dropped some sets we shouldn’t have (and) this is also homecoming week so there is a lot of other distractions going on. Hoping we come out and finish strong next week.”

Lisbon Smith and Brynn Bryant combined for 22 kills and 30 digs. Aidynne Tippett also had 24 assists.

SUMMARY

Oct 4, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Patriots 3, Hurricane 1

Miya Nance 5 points 3 kills 1 ace 2 digs 2 blocks

Lauren Diels 3 kills 3 digs

Aidynne Tippett 24 assists 12 digs 8 points

Brynn Bryant 13 points 13 kills 10 assists 14 digs

Lisbon Smith 11 points 9 kills 3 aces 16 digs

Ashley Delph 2 attacks 1 dig

Layla Reynolds 7 points 10 digs

Taija Walker 2 kills

Lilly Trentman 5 kills 3 digs 2 aces 5 points