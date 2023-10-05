LEES CREEK — Despite two shortened sets, the East Clinton freshman volleyball team closed its season Wednesday with a 15-4, 15-5 win over Paint Valley at ECHS.
The match was shortened beccause of the late start time for the first of three matches, coach Bob Malone said.
Taylor Brown had nine straight points, including three aces, in the second set.
Coach Malone said, “We are all sad that the season is over. It has been a pleasure coaching these ladies and they are great athletes and I am excited to see them grow over the next couple of years.”
SUMMARY
Oct 4, 2023
@East Clinton
Astros 2 Bearcats 0
Taylor Brown 3 kills, 1 block, 4 aces, 10 points 3 digs
Kendall DeBold 2 passes
Paiton Kidder 1 pass
Taylynn Spurlock 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 aces, 5 points 2 passes
Kaylee Terrell 5 passes
Kenzi Terrell 2 assists, 2 aces, 5 points 3 aces
Crystina Wisecup 2 aces, 3 points 1 pass