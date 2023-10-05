The East Clinton freshman volleyball team, from left to right, coach Steven Sodini, Crystina Wisecup, Kenzi Terrell, Taylor Brown, Taylynn Spurlock, Kaylee Terrell, Kendall DeBold, Paiton Kidder, Madison Roberts, Sahara Tate, Grace Wiseman, coach Bob Malone.

LEES CREEK — Despite two shortened sets, the East Clinton freshman volleyball team closed its season Wednesday with a 15-4, 15-5 win over Paint Valley at ECHS.

The match was shortened beccause of the late start time for the first of three matches, coach Bob Malone said.

Taylor Brown had nine straight points, including three aces, in the second set.

Coach Malone said, “We are all sad that the season is over. It has been a pleasure coaching these ladies and they are great athletes and I am excited to see them grow over the next couple of years.”

SUMMARY

Oct 4, 2023

@East Clinton

Astros 2 Bearcats 0

Taylor Brown 3 kills, 1 block, 4 aces, 10 points 3 digs

Kendall DeBold 2 passes

Paiton Kidder 1 pass

Taylynn Spurlock 1 kill, 2 assists, 3 aces, 5 points 2 passes

Kaylee Terrell 5 passes

Kenzi Terrell 2 assists, 2 aces, 5 points 3 aces

Crystina Wisecup 2 aces, 3 points 1 pass