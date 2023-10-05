Erin Hartsock (left), from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, recently “busted” Fanny Gilbert (right), from the Wilmington area, putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located at 1274 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Submitted photo

The first “Culprit of the Week” for the 18th-annual Clinton County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) is Fanny Gilbert.

“Buster the Mouse” and Erin Hartsock, from the Clinton County SWMD, recently busted Gilbert from the Wilmington area putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located at 1274 W. Main St. in Wilmington. Gilbert told Buster that her daughter taught her about recycling and how easy and convenient it is with the Clinton County drop-off program.

For her efforts in practicing the three Rs, Gilbert received a recycled-content prize pack.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County drop-off locations. For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout…you could be the next person caught green-handed.