The News Journal is taking submissions for its seventh-annual photo contest. Select photos will be featured in the 2024 Community Calendar, which will publish mid December.

The News Journal is taking submissions for its seventh-annual photo contest. Select photos will be featured in the 2024 Community Calendar, which will publish mid-December.

Over the past seven years, the News Journal has produced the community calendar free to Clinton County residents.

Please submit photos to [email protected].

We ask that you limit submissions to no more than three photos per person. The contest is open to anyone regardless of residency as long as submitted photo was taken in Clinton County. Photos will be chosen by News Journal staff for placement in the calendar.

Please submit photos by Nov. 6.