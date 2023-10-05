Week 8 Football Preview: Bethel-Tate (4-3) at Blanchester (4-3)

There are situations where teams are happy playing their opponent close but coming up short. You can tell when the game’s over, the players were just happy to have a chance at victory.

That wasn’t the case last week when Blanchester lost to state-ranked Williamsburg 40-34. There were tears in the eyes of BHS players and head coach Justin Schmitz is OK with that.

“We started off this season playing inconsistent in all three phases,” BHS coach Justin Schmitz said. “We’ve learned a lot from our three losses. I’m beyond proud of the way our team has fought through adversity this season. It’s reared its head on and off the field and our kids haven’t blinked. We’re a tight knit group and we’ve only grown closer together. At the end of the day if I can get these kids to get their eyes off of themselves and onto their teammates, their school, and their community, I’ve done my job. These seniors are leaving their mark on this program and it’s been pretty special to witness. Coaching these guys has been one of the greatest honors of my life.”

This week, the opponent isn’t state-ranked but the stakes are just as high. With three weeks left in the regular season, every game could be the one that eliminates a team from a chance at the post-season. Bethel-Tate visits Barbour Memorial Field Friday night. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“Bethel has great athletes,” said Schmitz. “(Fullback and defensive lineman Talon) Armacost is a hard-nosed kid. If he starts running downhill he’s tough to bring down. Gang tackling is a point of emphasis this week. Defensively they do a good job of mixing up pressures. No. 30 (Nolan Darnell) is as good a linebacker as we’ve seen this season. They’re an aggressive team as far as specials go. I haven’t seen the punt much this season. When they do their kicker has the ability to flip the field on us.”

PLAYOFFS: Blanchester is 14th in Div. V Region 20 with the top 16 teams in each region advancing to the post season. Going in to this week, the Wildcats can win out and still not make the playoffs. Bethel-Tate, in the same region with the same current 4-3 record, can make the post-season by finishing 3-0. My guess would be Blanchester would control its own destiny with a win this week but we will see.

HISTORY: Blanchester leads Bethel-Tate in the all-time series 17-9.

The first meeting in the series came in 1965. Bethel won that one 30-6. The two teams didn’t meet again until 1992 when Blanchester joined the SBAAC. The Tigers were 8-2 winners. Blanchester won 45-20 last season and Bethel-Tate came out on top 41-14 in 2021.