Week 8 Football Preview: Goshen (1-6) at Wilmington (5-2)

There is thought that allowing an opponent to hang around on the scoreboard, regardless of the sport, is one way to get beat.

This is especially true when there is a perceived mismatch in place.

Such might be the case Friday when Goshen comes to Alumni Field to meet the Hurricane. The 7 p.m. kickoff pits the 1-6 Warriors against the 5-2 Hurricane.

A few weeks ago, WHS head coach Ryan Evans Sr. said his squad played to the level of its opponent — consider a sluggish 28-0 win over a struggling Aiken team then turning around and going toe-to-toe but losing 17-14 to Div. IV No. 1 Clinton-Massie.

So Evans wants his Hurricane to start fast and finish strong regardless of who they’re playing. Friday night will be a great test for that. A Goshen team that is close in the second half can be a dangerous opponent.

“We have to start fast and end faster,” Evans said. “No one is laying down for us. I still didn’t like how we started (in last week’s 36-7 win over Batavia). We need to be faster and smarter at times. Championship-level teams dominate from the beginning. We have to do that. I am happy at how our players played once we got rolling … (but) I want us to dominate every single game we play. Will some be tougher than others? Absolutely but everyone is going to give us their best shot so why not give them the best version of us? We have to do what we do and play our game and the rest will take care of itself. We tell our kids all the time “Focus on the process and the outcome will take care of itself.” Play like champions do. We are process-driven here in our football program. Trust the process, embrace the grind, and the outcome will fall in our favor.”

The Hurricane defense was red-hot from the start last week and has been very good all season long.

”We are a good team when we want to be,” Evans started. “When building anything it takes time but I can say that our defense has taken on the style that I want — mean, fast, disciplined. We have smart football players and we allow them to play their game within our scheme. We do the thinking for them and let them play.”

The offensive line last week also was impressive.

“(Offensive line) is one of the meanest groups I have been around in a long time,” Evans said. “I have been at some top-tier programs but our OL has a personality that is unmatched. Coach G (Joe Gigandet) does a great job with them.”

Evans said Goshen head coach Shane Elkins is someone he worked with for a year at Winton Woods.

PLAYOFFS: Both teams are in Div. III Region 12. Wilmington is ninth while Goshen is No. 26. There are 11 teams that are in the playoffs (Badin has clinched) or control their own destiny, which means even if they go 8-2 Wilmington not assured of a game in Week 11.

But Western Brown and New Richmond are both in that control their own destiny category. Both still play Wilmington so the Hurricane can help themselves and hinder the Lions and Broncos down the road.

HISTORY: Goshen holds a 14-10 edge in the series, which dates back to 1987. The Warriors won that season-opening game 21-12. Goshen won the first four meetings until Wilmington finally got in the “win column” with a 16-14 triumph in 1992.

The Hurricane has dominated in recent years with wins of 48-7, 45-7, 21-14 the last three years. Goshen’s last win was 32-20 in 2019.