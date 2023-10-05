Week 8 Football Preview: Western Brown (3-4) at Clinton-Massie (7-0)

Clinton-Massie coaches have been down this road before, plenty of times.

So adjusting lineups late in the season is not new. The weather is cooperating as well. When it’s hot, the Falcons were able to be two platoon give guys a needed break before going back on the field.

Now that it’s cooler, the breaks aren’t needed as much, head coach Dan McSurley has said.

With Western Brown coming to Frank Irelan Field Friday night for the annual Homecoming game, Clinton-Massie continues to get itself ready to make a late-season push for a league championship and then the playoffs. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

“We’re still working on our team and sharing players on both sides of the ball,” McSurley said. “With the regular season drawing to the end, keeping players playing will be key.”

After seven weeks of regular season games, McSurley knows every team is in a similar situation.

“Everyone has players getting hurt and managing injuries this time of year is significant,” he said.

While the physical side of things is the same for all teams, the mental part of the game will be in full throttle this season.

It was Western Brown who last season ended Clinton-Massie’s string of four straight unbeaten league seasons.

In addition, it was the first time since the 2005 season Clinton-Massie didn’t win outright or share a league championship, whether it was the South Central Ohio League or the SBAAC American Division.

“Our team should be highly motivated this week given the fact that Western Brown defeated us a year ago,” McSurley said.

PLAYOFFS: Clinton-Massie has clinched a playoff berth, though surprisingly not a home game in Week 11 so there is still plenty to play for on Lebanon Road. The Falcons are for now No. 1 in Div. IV Region 16.

Over in Mt. Orab, there is plenty to play for as well. The Broncos control their own destiny, meaning win out and go 6-4 and they are in the playoffs. Currently Western Brown is No. 12 in Div. III Region 12.

HISTORY: Clinton-Massie is 9-2 against Western Brown. Last season, the Broncos roughed up the Falcons 50-28.

The previous two years were exciting, though, as Western Brown had Drew Novak at quarterback. Still, Massie prevailed 42-35 in 2021 and 86-54 in 2020, Before that, it was all Massie 49-0 in 2019, 70-0 in 2018, 79-14 in 2017.

The first meeting was 1973 with the Falcons coming out on top 40-8. Other than 2022, Western Brown’s only other win came in 1986 with a 61-6 result.