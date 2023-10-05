Week 8 Football Preview: Williamsburg (7-0) at East Clinton (3-4)

State-ranked Williamsburg rolls in to Lees Creek Friday night to meet East Clinton in an SBAAC National Division contest.

The Astros defeated Mississinawa Valley 35-0 last week while the Wildcats were winning a shootout with Blanchester 40-34.

Williamsburg is 7-0. East Clinton is 3-4.

While the outcome was never in doubt against the Blackhawks, East Clinton football coach Steve Olds said the Astros were not at their best.

“We played a solid football game in all three phases, but we can play better,” Olds said. “This group has another level and we are going to challenge them to reach it and sustain it.”

One area of improvement for East Clinton came in the turnover category. Miscues have been costly this season, contributing mightily in all four losses but the Astros did not have any turnovers against MSHS.

“I’ve been saying it all year, you can’t beat anybody when you turn the ball over and come up empty in the redzone,” said Olds. “On Friday, we were able to do both and it’s a trend we need to continue over the last three weeks of the season.”

If that happens, the Astros should be able to move the ball against WHS. Stopping the Wildcats, though, is another matter. Quarterback JJ Miller is a one-man gang.

“Everybody knows about Williamsburg’s quarterback,” the EC coach said. “He’s a heck of a player and we will need to do our best to contain him if we want to have success. They are going to spread us out and throw the ball but he can also hurt you with his legs. Defensively, they are aggressive and will look stop our running game. It’s our senior night and we are looking forward to the opportunity that we have in front of us.”

Glenn Peacock, East Clinton’s leading ball carrier, missed last week but Aiden Conger and Dameon Williams made up for his loss. Olds expects Peacock to play against Williamsburg.

Conger has seen his playing time at quarterback increase which means he’s a main cog on both sides of the ball. He ran for 120 yards and three touchdowns last week while leading East Clinton with 16 tackles.

”Aiden was all over the place on Friday, on both sides of the ball,” said Olds. “I thought Lukas (Runk) was great in the kicking game. Dameon played well in the backfield filling in for Glenn and also had the big punt return for a touchdown. When we have guys stepping up and making plays like that in all three phases of the game, we become much harder to deal with.”

PLAYOFFS: East Clinton is No. 22 in Div. V Region 20. The top 16 teams in each region advance to the post-season. There are seven teams that are either in the playoffs (Valley View) or control their own destiny, meaning if they win out they are in. So that leaves one spot up for grabs. Now those teams that control their own destiny will change as the season goes on but the Astros are not out of the running.

Williamsburg, on the other hand, is in Div. VI Region 24. The Wildcats have clinched a home game in Week 11, meaning they will finish in the top eight even with three straight losses.

HISTORY: East Clinton leads the all-time series 19-12. The Wildcats have own the last two meetings, 48-22 last year and 31-7 in 2021.

The Astros last win was 22-20 in 2020. The first meeting came in 1969 with Williamsburg posting a 22-6 win. WHS won the first five meetings in the series.