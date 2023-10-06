Clinton County weed survey

This week I drove around Clinton County for the 2023 OSU Extension weed survey. As I drove around the county, I saw many growers out harvesting soybeans as harvest 2023 is in full swing. While farmers are hard at work in the fields, I was identifying weed pressure throughout the county. The reason that the weed survey is important is because we need to know what challenges farmers are up against in terms of weed infestations. I surveyed 7,600 acres from all corners of the county, and what I found was that Clinton County farmers generally have done a phenomenal job in controlling weeds.

The results of the weed survey will be shared during pesticide re-certification this year, and we will focus on mitigation of the reoccurring weeds we found in Clinton County. For those of you who do not need to re-certify this year, here is a brief account of our findings. Weed infestations were rated between 1-3, with one being low pressure and 3 being high. The acreage of the field was also considered.

There were six major weeds identified throughout the county, these include Giant Ragweed, Marestail, volunteer Corn, Redroot Pigweed, and Waterhemp. There were other weeds present such as lambs’ quarter, giant foxtail/other grass weeds, and common ragweed, but these were not as persistent. Giant Ragweed was the most common weed I found in the county, with five fields being rated as a 2 or 3.

My assumption is that some of these heavily infested fields are simply non-GMO varieties. Marestail and Volunteer Corn came in second place. Although Marestail was somewhat prevalent, farmers are controlling this weed much better than in the past. Volunteer Corn was a regular in the weed survey, keep in mind that although this is not considered a noxious weed like the others, it still takes nutrients away from the soybeans. The most prevalent Amaranth/Pigweed was the Redroot Pigweed, followed by Waterhemp.

In one of the fields I was scouting, I did find a singular Palmer Amaranth. In this field, I took samples from both the Waterhemp and Palmer Amaranth and sent the samples to our weed specialist to look for herbicide resistance. In areas where weed infestations are heavy, especially in the headlands, it would be a good idea to bush-hog those areas. Weeds have already gone to seed, but mowing down the weeds is better than running them through the combine. These seeds will be more likely to travel to the next field you are headed to.