Queen Ramsey, King Beekman reign over Clinton-Massie Homecoming

Kaylee Ramsey was crowned Queen and Justin Beekman was crowned King Friday night during Homecoming ceremonies at Clinton-Massie High School. In the photo, from left to right, Dakin Johnson, Baylie Wolf, Logan Miller, Ava Dondero, Tayton McCoy, Leah Binau, 2023 King Justin Beekman, 2023 Queen Kaylee Ramsey, Miles Theetge, Tess Pringitz, Brighton Rodman, Danika Henderson, Wade Collette and Maggie Grant, Kaiden Smith, and Taylor Collett.