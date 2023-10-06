Week 8 Football Final: Blanchester 54, Bethel-Tate 33

BLANCHESTER — With its defense coming up with seven takeaways, Blanchester won a shootout with Bethel-Tate 54-33 Friday night at Barbour Memorial Field.

The Wildcats are 5-3 overall and 2-1 in the division.

The Tigers slip to 4-4 overall and 2-1 in the National.

Seth Perkins had an interception and a fumble recovery while Chase Barnes had two picks as Blanchester turned back Bethel-Tate on defense several times.

The Wildcats needed all seven turnovers in a game that kept the scoreboard operator pretty busy.

Bryce Sipple passed for four touchdowns and ran for another. Sebastian Smith had two rushing touchdowns while Austin Dick caught two touchdowns totaling 94 yards in the air.

SUMMARY

Oct 6, 2023

@Barbour Memorial Field

Blanchester 54, Bethel-Tate 33

B^7^21^14^12^^54

BT^6^14^0^13^^33

SCORING

First Quarter

BL: Zack Musselman 40 yard pass from Bryce Sipple Sam McEntire PAT) 4:35

BT: 11 yard pass (PAT failed)

Second Quarter

BL: Bryce Sipple 23 yard run (Sam McEntire PAT) 8:02

BL: Austin Dick 10 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sam McEntire PAT) 3:46

BT: 3 yard run (Waylon Morris run)

BL: Austin Dick 65 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sam McEntire PAT) 2:49

BT: 34 yard pass (Conversion failed) 0:40

Third Quarter

BL: Xander Culberson 33 yard pass from Bryce Sipple (Sam McEntire PAT)

BL: Sebastian Smith 5 yard run (Sam McEntire PAT)

Fourth Quarter

BL: Sebastian Smith 4 yard run (Conversion failed) 8:24

BT: 1 yard pass (Conversion failed)

BL: Bryce Sipple 55 yard kickoff return (Conversion failed) 4:34

BT: 2 yard run (Jordan Essig PAT)

STATISTICS

Passing: BL (9-16-3, 199 yards) Bryce Sipple 9-15-2, 199 yards, 4 TD, Sebastian Smith 0-1-0

Rushing: BL (41-134) Bryce Sipple 18-78-1, Sebastian Smith 10-45-2, Chase Barnes 5-19, Caleb Sears 1-5

Receiving: BL (9-199-4) Austin Dick 3-94-2, Ayden Basham 1-3-0, Xander Culberson 1-33-1, Zach Musselman 4-69-1

Interceptions: Chase Barnes 2, Caleb Sears 1, Seth Perkins 1

Fumble Recoveries: Jude Huston 1, Seth Perkins 1, Ian Hopkins 1

Tackles: Chase Barnes 5, Jude Huston 5 (3 tfl), Caleb Sears 4, Zach Musselman 3, Tristen Malone 4 (1 tfl), Sebastian Smith 3, Bryce Sipple 1, Ayden Basham 1, Sam McEntire 1, C Daniels 1, Kane Scott 1