Week 8 Football Final: Williamsburg 47, East Clinton 8

LEES CREEK — Williamsburg remained unbeaten Friday night with a 47-8 win over East Clinton.

The SBAAC National Division win puts the Wildcats at 8-0. They remain second in the Div. VI Region 24 computer rankings.

East Clinton is 3-5. The only Astros touchdown was scored by Lukas Runk. Dameon Williams had the two-point conversion run.