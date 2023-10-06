The 2023 Wilmington High School Homecoming Court was named this week leading up to Friday’s homecoming football game and the Saturday dance. Pictured top row, left to right: Izabella Myburgh, Levi Cochran, Queen Makenna Tolliver, King Jelani Hunter, Mikey Brown Jr., Brynnley Bryant; bottom Row: Josie Heys, Wilson Sylvestre, Caydn Denniston, Taliah Billngsley. Photo provided by Skyla Edwards/WHS Yearbook Makenna Tolliver, left, and Jelani Hunter are named the 2023 Wilmington High School Homecoming Queen and King during Thursday’s homecoming festivities. John Hamilton | News Journal While the rain put a damper on the Homecoming Parade Thursday night, locals still had plenty of homecoming spirit in the Wilmington Middle School auditorium for a pep rally and the crowning ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal While the rain put a damper on the Homecoming Parade Thursday night, locals still had plenty of homecoming spirit in the Wilmington Middle School auditorium for a pep rally and the crowning ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal While the rain put a damper on the Homecoming Parade Thursday night, locals still had plenty of homecoming spirit in the Wilmington Middle School auditorium for a pep rally and the crowning ceremony. John Hamilton | News Journal The 2022 Homecoming King Brayden Cioca puts the sash on the new Homecoming King Jelani Hunter. John Hamilton | News Journal 2022 Homecoming Queen Aubre Weller crowns the 2023 Homecoming Queen Makenna Tolliver. John Hamilton | News Journal

The 2023 Wilmington High School Homecoming Court was named this week leading up to Friday’s homecoming football game and the Saturday dance. Pictured top row, left to right: Izabella Myburgh, Levi Cochran, Queen Makenna Tolliver, King Jelani Hunter, Mikey Brown Jr., Brynnley Bryant; bottom Row: Josie Heys, Wilson Sylvestre, Caydn Denniston, Taliah Billngsley.

Makenna Tolliver, left, and Jelani Hunter are named the 2023 Wilmington High School Homecoming Queen and King during Thursday’s homecoming festivities.

While the rain put a damper on the Homecoming Parade Thursday night, locals still had plenty of homecoming spirit in the Wilmington Middle School auditorium for a pep rally and the crowning ceremony.

The 2022 Homecoming King Brayden Cioca puts the sash on the new Homecoming King Jelani Hunter.

2022 Homecoming Queen Aubre Weller crowns the 2023 Homecoming Queen Makenna Tolliver.