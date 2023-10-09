East Clinton runners prep for upcoming SBAAC meet

CHILLICOTHE — In preparation for the league meet, the East Clinton cross country runners posted seven personal best times Saturday at the Unioto Invitational.

With nearly 900 runners in the field, East Clinton had several strong runs in the cool weather which “gave way to some hot times,” EC coach Josh Simmons said. “The Astros made statements across the board.”

Molly Seabaugh had the top finish among EC runners, placing 25th in the girls race.

The SBAAC Cross Country Championships are 9 a.m. Saturday at Wilmington College.

SUMMARY

Oct 7, 2023

Unioto Invitational

@Chillicothe

High School Boys

Landen Kaun 19:04.57 PR, Dylan Arnold 19:20.32, Jackson Seabaugh 19:25.96 PR, Nick Gates 20:11.43 PR, Jacob George 20:30.36 PR, Colton Brockman 21:41.26, Sawyer Fose 21:53.07 PR, Elyon Hackmann 23:47.17, Eion Hackmann 26:03.19 PR, Max Gulley 29:11.74 PR

High School Girls

(25) Molly Seabaugh 20:59.66

(34) Kaylyn Deaton 21:27.24

(150) Isabella Eckardt 27:24.67

Middle School Boys

(81) Liam Glass 14:27 PR