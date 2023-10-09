Heys continues hot start to 2023 cross country season

NEWVILLE, Pa. — Simon Heys continued his strong start to the 2023 cross country season by winning the NCAA Div. III Pre-Nationals here Saturday at Big Springs High School.

Heys ran 24:46.2 to hit the finish line first by less than a second ahead of the runner-up.

Noah Tobin ran 26:10 at Big Springs while Tate Yoder clocked a 26:45.

Wilmington will host the JennaStrong Fall Classic Friday on the WC campus. First race is set for 5:15 p.m.

Heys is the defending champion for the men’s JennaStrong Fall Classic. Heys, who did not run this season at the Tiffleberg XC Invitational, was runnerup in the All Ohio Collegiate Challenge at Cedarville University and first in the season-opening Grizzly XC Invitational at the Blue River Cross Country Complex in Shelbyville, Ind.