At the Kettering Classic Marching Band Invitational last Saturday, the East Clinton Marching Band achieved great success. The band, which included as pictured (L to R) senior William Woods, junior Carman Brown, junior Bailey Todd, and senior Seth Rowley, earned first place in class C while also clinching top accolades for Best Percussion and Best Auxiliary.

