Get ready for a scary good time in Clinton County

The following are some of the local Halloween/Trick-or-Treat events coming up in Clinton County:

Glowing Monster Mash Dance Party this Saturday:

Where: Cowan Lake Campground Shelter

Date and Time: Oct. 14, 7-8 p.m.

Are you ready for a spooky good time? The annual Fall Camp-out is just around the corner, and Cowan Lake is kicking things off with a “Monster Mash Dance Party” you won’t want to miss. Gather your friends and family and head over to the Cowan Lake Campground Shelter for an evening filled with glowing fun.

What’s Happening:

Monster Mash Dance Party: Put on your dancing shoes and get ready to groove. There will be monstrous tunes to get everyone moving on the dance floor. Whether you’re a dancing pro or just love to wiggle, it’s a dance party for all ages.

Monster Games: Join in on the excitement with monster-themed games. Test your skills and see who can conquer the spooky challenges. Prizes and bragging rights are up for grabs.

Popcorn and Drinks: Don’t worry about going hungry or thirsty. Popcorn and refreshing drinks will be provided to keep you energized throughout the event.

This Glowing Monster Mash Dance Party is the perfect way to start the Fall Camp-out festivities, according to organizers. It’s a family-friendly event where you can make memories, have a blast, and meet new friends.

Downtown Wilmington’s Merchant Trick or Treat: Oct. 28:

Downtown Wilmington invites the community to embrace the Halloween spirit at the annual Merchant Trick or Treat event on Oct. 28 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Co-sponsored by the Murphy Theatre, this celebration promises a day of spooky fun for all ages.

Participating downtown merchants are offering candy and goodies to trick-or-treaters. Don’t worry about treat bags; they’ve got you covered.

Beyond the candy, there’s a fantastic lineup of activities. Kids can bounce on an inflatable slide, groove at the dance party, strut their stuff on the catwalk, and get their faces painted.

This event is perfect for families looking for Halloween fun and anyone who enjoys the spirit of the season, according to organizers.

Sabina Trunk or Treat Oct. 28:

Join the Sabina Church of Christ for a Trunk or Treat event on Oct. 28 from 1 to 4 p.m. It’s a fun and safe way for kids to enjoy Halloween festivities.

Wilmington’s “Trunk or Treat” Event Returns to J. W. Denver Williams Memorial Park, Oct. 28:

The City of Wilmington Parks and Recreation will once again host a “Trunk or treat” event at J. W. Denver Williams Memorial Park. This year’s event will take place Oct. 28 from 4 – 6 p.m. and will be set up around the interior of the park near the flag and memorial area.

According to Lori Williams, interim parks and recreation director, this year will be a walking event that includes expanded fun and treats provided by local businesses and organizations. Premier partners for the event include Clinton Memorial Hospital and the Wilmington Public Library.

There will be limited parking near the event area and overflow parking in the parking lots accessible from Fife Avenue. Watch for traffic pattern changes the day of the event, affecting the Fife Avenue and Rombach Avenue entrances.

Any businesses or organizations interested in participating as “TRUNKSTERS” are encouraged to contact Williams at wilmingtonpa[email protected] or call 937-366-6682 to get involved.

Blanchester Exchange Trunk or Treat Oct. 31:

This is a free event located at 203 W. Wright St., Blanchester.

Blanchester is gearing up for a spooktacular Halloween celebration with its annual “Trunk or Treat” event. On Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 6 to 8 p.m., all are invited to 203 W. Wright St. in Blanchester for a night of family-friendly fun.

Satisfy Your Cravings:

If you’re looking for delectable sweet treats and warming chili to fuel your Halloween spirit, this event has you covered.

Please email News Journal reporter Serena Hammond with any other upcoming Halloween/Trick-or-Treat activities at [email protected]