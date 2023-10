Elizabeth Clark Photo Denise Thacker Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Denise Thacker Photo Denise Thacker Photo Denise Thacker Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Elizabeth Clark Photo Denise Thacker Photo

BLANCHESTER — Blanchester rallied from a 1-0 deficit Tuesday and defeated Bethel-Tate 15-25, 25-12, 27-25, 25-16 in SBAAC National Division play at the BHS gym.

Seniors Payton Johnson, Gracie Roy, Hope Blankenbeckler and Desiree Abbott were honored.

Blanchester is 6-6 in the National Division and secured no worse than a third place finish in the division. Bethel-Tate is 4-7.