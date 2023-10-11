Chamber to celebrate 10th anniversary of ‘Local First Clinton County’ campaign

WILMINGTON — The Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will be celebrating the 10th anniversary of adopting the “Local First Clinton County” campaign with an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, which is also National Support your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.

The open house will feature appetizers and drink specials, networking, giveaways, and a raffle prize drawing.

The celebration will be held at TinCap, 59 West Sugartree St., in downtown Wilmington, from 4-6 p.m. (ribbon cutting at 4:30 p.m.). All are welcome to attend, but RSVPs are encouraged by Monday, Oct. 16 to [email protected] or 937-382-2737 (call/text).

In addition to this celebration, the Chamber is selling t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats in recognition of this anniversary. All items feature its 10-year “Local First” logo or a “Local & Proud” slogan in a variety of colors and men’s/women’s fits.

All proceeds go back to the Chamber’s initiatives that support local small businesses and non-profit organizations. One lucky supporter will win a gift basket full of local gift cards and goodies valued over hundreds of dollars, according to a news release. A winning name will be randomly selected from the pool of shoppers on Oct. 23.

The sale runs through Sunday, Oct. 22 and purchases can be made at: qualiteedesign.com/clinton_county_Chamber

More about Local First Clinton County:

In 2013, the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce officially adopted the “Local First Clinton County” initiative. This community-facing initiative promotes local businesses and organizations and their events, jobs, deals, and more; and features annual campaigns like the $25 Days of Christmas.