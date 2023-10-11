Community Calendar

Food for All mobile pantry coming to Blan

Catholic Charities Southwestern Ohio is hosting an upcoming Clinton County Food for All mobile pantry for Clinton County residents in need of food on Thursday, Oct. 12. The organization is partnering with the local community and distributing food at Blanchester Church of Christ, 911 Cherry St. in Blanchester. Food distribution is from 11 a.m .-1 p.m. All families in need from the county are welcome to attend. Picture ID is required for registration and once a year, a current piece of mail is needed for proof of address.

New Life Clinic to hold annual fall fundraiser

The New Life Clinic’s annual fall fundraiser will take place Tuesday, Oct. 17 at the Wilmington Church of Christ, 909 W. Locust St. Dessert and coffee will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will start at 7 p.m. This year, JJ Jasper will be the keynote speaker. Jasper is a national on-air radio personality, best-selling author, comedian and dedicated Christian/family man. An opportunity to make a financial gift will be extended. All donations received go to fund New Life Clinic and its daily operations serving moms and families of Clinton County. Reservations are required since seating is limited.

Chamber to hold ‘Local First’ anniversary open house/ribbon cutting

The Clinton County Chamber of Commerce will celebrate its 10th anniversary of adopting the “Local First Clinton County” campaign with an open house and ribbon cutting on Wednesday, Oct. 18, which is also “National Support your Local Chamber of Commerce Day.” The open house will feature appetizers and drink specials, networking, giveaways and a raffle prize drawing. It will be held from 4-6 p.m. at TinCap Hard Cider, 59 W. Sugartree St. in Wilmington. The ribbon cutting will be held at 4:30 p.m. RSVPs are encouraged by Monday, Oct. 16 to [email protected] or 937-382-2737.

Soup & chili luncheon fundraiser set to benefit homeless shelter

The annual soup and chili luncheon fundraiser to benefit the Clinton County Homeless Shelter is set for Friday, Nov. 17 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Robert Moyer Community Room in the Wilmington Municipal Building. Lunch will include homemade soups, chili, dessert and a drink. The cost is any donation individuals wish to make. Donations will be accepted at the door. All proceeds directly benefit the shelter.