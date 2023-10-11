JV Falcons pick up 2-1 win over Warriors in penultimate match of 2023

ADAMS TOWNSHIP — The Clinton-Massie junior varsity volleyball team defeated Goshen 2-1 Tuesday night.

Coach Aubrey Hoffman said, “These girls have learned to be resilient. They have learned to adjust and play any position I ask them to play. I am so pleased with their growth and improvement this season.”

Addie Gibson had 36 attacks with 11 kills at the net and 14 serves with five aces at the line.

Brooklyn Beckett played well at the net, posting 10 kills among 32 attacks. She also had 14 serves with four aces.

Khloe Traud served 13 with three aces to go along with 24 digs and seven attacks with three kills. Liv Carpenter had 11 serves, 14 passes and 25 digs. Alyssa Sandlin had a strong game as setter for the Falcons.