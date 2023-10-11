Pictured, from left to right, are MWA financial representative Dan Mayo, Hometown Heroes, Becky Waits and Angela France, and chapter coordinator, Bev Mayo. Submitted photo

The Blanchester and Clarksville chapters of Modern Woodmen of America honored two outstanding women from the Blanchester area as Hometown Heroes for 2023.

Angela France and Becky Waits were honored with a dinner and ceremony at the Redzone Grill on Thursday, Oct. 5. A Hero Certificate was presented to France and Waits for the great work they do in the community, according to a news release.

Modern Woodmen financial representative Dan Mayo said, “Modern Woodmen is pleased to be able to honor Angela and Becky for all they do to make the community a better place and help the people they serve.”

France is on the staff at Blanchester Nazarene Church and volunteers at The Exchange, a highly productive ministry to those in need in the Blanchester area. She spends much time with the youth in a weekly ministry, provides Bible study, counseling, music, and is a valuable resource at The Exchange. She said she could not do this alone and has a great team of people. Her job is just to “help steer the ship.”

Waits works year-round making craft items, gift baskets, and care baskets filled with personal supplies to help people in need. She will often make care packages for the homeless shelter or buy toys or gifts to donate when she sees a need. She also works tirelessly all summer to provide meals to children and families in need, serving hundreds of families in this way. She said she learned this from her mother, being brought up with a “Secret Santa” mentality of helping provide wherever needed.

“We are proud of what they do for the community and are privileged to honor them as Hometown Heroes,” said Mayo. “Modern Woodmen has offered them the opportunity to donate $100 to the charity of their choice. Angela chose The Hope House in Wilmington and Becky chose the Clinton County Homeless Shelter.”

