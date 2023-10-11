New Richmond stays atop American with 3-0 win

WILMINGTON — New Richmond outlasted Wilmington 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Fred Summers Court.

Wilmington slips to 5-4 in the division and 11-9 overall. New Richmond is 8-1 and remains in first place in the American Division, just ahead of 7-1 Western Brown.

“They (NR) pick everything up, hit the floor and communicate so well,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We had a lot of unforced errors that at this point of the season you just can’t have.”

Oct 10, 2023

@Fred Summers Court

Lions 3, Hurricane 0

Miya Nance 2 kills 1 block

Aidynne Tippett 16 assists 6 digs 1 block 3 points

Brynn Bryant 8 kills 2 assists 2 aces 9 digs 1 block 3 points

Lisbon Smith 4 kills 1 ace 3 digs 1 point

Ashley Delph 1 kill

Layla Reynolds 1 point 10 digs

Taija Walker 1 kill 1 block

Lilly Trentman 5 points 2 kills 1 ace 3 digs