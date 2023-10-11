New Richmond stays atop American with 3-0 win

WILMINGTON — New Richmond outlasted Wilmington 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 Tuesday night in SBAAC American Division volleyball at Fred Summers Court.
Wilmington slips to 5-4 in the division and 11-9 overall. New Richmond is 8-1 and remains in first place in the American Division, just ahead of 7-1 Western Brown.
“They (NR) pick everything up, hit the floor and communicate so well,” WHS coach Stephanie Reveal said. “We had a lot of unforced errors that at this point of the season you just can’t have.”
SUMMARY
Oct 10, 2023
@Fred Summers Court
Lions 3, Hurricane 0
Miya Nance 2 kills 1 block
Lauren Diels
Aidynne Tippett 16 assists 6 digs 1 block 3 points
Brynn Bryant 8 kills 2 assists 2 aces 9 digs 1 block 3 points
Lisbon Smith 4 kills 1 ace 3 digs 1 point
Ashley Delph 1 kill
Layla Reynolds 1 point 10 digs
Taija Walker 1 kill 1 block
Lilly Trentman 5 points 2 kills 1 ace 3 digs