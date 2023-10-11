Quaker Lecture Series to present program by Right Sharing of World Resources

Right Sharing of World Resources is an organization known for assisting in creating more healthy living spaces through micro-enterprise grants and other means of support in developing countries. Two representatives will speak on RSWR’s work at Wilmington College on Oct 23, at 7 p.m., in T. Canby Jones Meetinghouse/Meriam R. Hare Quaker Heritage Center.

It is the semester’s second program in the Office of Campus Ministry’s 2023-24 Quaker Lecture Series. Campus minister Nancy McCormick describes RSWR as an organization that helps “make dreams come true” with a focus on enabling women’s groups.

“This is a worthy group who is living out the call of a loving God, reminding us that there is more to life than just our small circle of friends,” McCormick said. “This group can also remind us that we can have an impact on making our own communities healthier, stronger and a more loving place to thrive.”

Dr. Abinaya Murugesan and Dr. R. Kannan from the India Office will present at WC.

Right Sharing of World Resources notes the cultural, historical and legal differences in each RSWR partner country shape the various ways in which program coordinators assist and monitor women’s groups. The program coordinators are from partner countries and are best able to discern how to support women’s groups in their areas. In India, there is a cultural precedent for Non-Governmental Organizations as a way to connect with women’s groups.