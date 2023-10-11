Williamsburg wins outright title with win over East Clinton

WILLIAMSBURG — After sharing the title last season, Williamsburg clinched the SBAAC National Division volleyball championship outright Tuesday with a 25-15, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15 win over East Clinton.
The Astros are 9-12 overall and 6-5 in the National Division.
The Wildcats are 16-4 overall and 11-0 in the division.
The two schools were co-champions last season.
“The girls played really tough for two sets, but the other two, we just didn’t play well,” East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said.
Karsyn Jamison led EC with 17 kills and four aces. Cheyenne Reed had 11 digs.
SUMMARY
Oct 10, 2023
@Williamsburg High School
Wildcats 3, Astros 1
East Clinton lost to Williamsburg 1-3.
Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 assist, 8 digs, 1 block
Taylor Barton 1 ace, 9 digs
Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 1 assist, 8 digs
Hadlie Clark 1 kill, 15 digs
Karsyn Jamison 17 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 2 digs
Colie Murarescu 1 kill, 1 block
Cheyenne Reed 1 kill, 3 aces, 15 assists, 11 digs
Abbi Reynolds 6 kills, 2 digs
Lauren Runyon 10 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs
Liz Schiff 1 kill, 1 assist, 6 digs
Makayla Seaman 1 dig