Williamsburg wins outright title with win over East Clinton

WILLIAMSBURG — After sharing the title last season, Williamsburg clinched the SBAAC National Division volleyball championship outright Tuesday with a 25-15, 16-25, 25-22, 25-15 win over East Clinton.

The Astros are 9-12 overall and 6-5 in the National Division.

The Wildcats are 16-4 overall and 11-0 in the division.

The two schools were co-champions last season.

“The girls played really tough for two sets, but the other two, we just didn’t play well,” East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said.

Karsyn Jamison led EC with 17 kills and four aces. Cheyenne Reed had 11 digs.

SUMMARY

Oct 10, 2023

@Williamsburg High School

Wildcats 3, Astros 1

East Clinton lost to Williamsburg 1-3.

Emily Arnold 1 kill, 1 ace, 8 assist, 8 digs, 1 block

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 9 digs

Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 1 assist, 8 digs

Hadlie Clark 1 kill, 15 digs

Karsyn Jamison 17 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 2 digs

Colie Murarescu 1 kill, 1 block

Cheyenne Reed 1 kill, 3 aces, 15 assists, 11 digs

Abbi Reynolds 6 kills, 2 digs

Lauren Runyon 10 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs

Liz Schiff 1 kill, 1 assist, 6 digs

Makayla Seaman 1 dig