Wilmington inches closer to league championship with 3-0 win

Wilmington moved a step closer to an SBAAC American Division soccer championship with a 3-0 win over New Richmond Tuesday night at Alumni Field.

Coupled with Clinton-Massie’s 1-1 tie with Goshen Tuesday, Wilmington is a win away

The Hurricane is 6-1-2 in the league and 9-3-3 in all games.

The Falcons fall to 5-2-2 in the American and 9-5-2 overall.

The Lions are 3-6 in the league while the Warriors are just 1-4-2.

At Alumni Field, Jose Morales powered two goals into the back of the net and Cristian Perez added one as Wilmington prevailed. Ben Angelica, Aidan Benitez and Morales had one assist each.

Levi Cochran came up with four saves in goal while registering his sixth shutout of the season.

Wilmington’s only SBAAC American Division soccer title came in 2020.