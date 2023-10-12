“Buster the Mouse” and Erin Hartsock (left), from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, recently busted Charles Bunton, from the Blanchester-Midland area, putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located across from the Post Office in Blanchester. Submitted photo

The second “Culprit of the Week” for the 18th-annual Clinton County Solid Waste Management District (SWMD) is Charles Bunton.

“Buster the Mouse” and Erin Hartsock, from the Clinton County Solid Waste Management District, recently busted Bunton, from the Blanchester-Midland area, putting proper recyclables into the community drop-off recycling containers located across from the post office in Blanchester.

Bunton told Buster that he has recycled in cities all over the country. And while it is not mandatory in Clinton County, he continues to make a personal effort to recycle because he feels it’s the right thing to do.

For his efforts in practicing the 3-Rs, Bunton received a recycled-content prize pack.

Don’t miss out on your chance to win great prizes by simply recycling household items such as bottles, jars, cans and newspapers at one of the six Clinton County drop-off locations. For a full list of the local recycling drop-off locations and acceptable materials, visit the SWMD’s website at www.co.clinton.oh.us/recycling.

Be on the lookout…you could be the next person caught green-handed.