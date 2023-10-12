Freshmen Mackenzie Chiaravalle Freshmen Colson Morgan Sophomore Aubrey Carlisle Sophomore Brady Dillion Junior Dakota Cartner Junior Josh Parsons Senior Laith Latif Senior Danica Bullock

CLARKSVILLE — The Clinton-Massie Local School District is recognizing its students of the month for October:

Freshmen: Mckenzie Chiaravalle and Colson Morgan

Sophomores: Aubrey Carlisle and Brady Dillion

Juniors: Dakota Cartner and Josh Parsons

Seniors: Danica Bullock and Laith Latif

Positive Recognitions

Clinton-Massie High School wants to recognize its students for outstanding behavior and contributions to Clinton-Massie and community. The following students were nominated by staff members:

Caring: Olivia Carpenter (Phipps), Marshall Hunter (Watts), Casyn Lamb (Watts), Isaiah Preston (Wissman), and Hailey Pugh (Hales)

Problem Solver: Finn Denehy (Watts) , Aliyah Gray (Fox), Lila Theetge (Watts), and Elliot Young (Fox)

Responsible: Taylor Collett (Watts), Carter Martin (Phipps), Colson Morgan (Watts), Hailey Pugh (Richardson), Alex Ramirez (Phipps), Kaylee Ramsey (Graves), and Stormie Stroud (Watts)

Willing to Learn: Skylee Austin (Phipps), Alexis Chiaravalle (Hales), Emma Collins (Phipps), Hannah Kronenberger (Phipps), Shealynn Lamb (Phipps), Laith Latif (Graves), and Emma Redman (Phipps)