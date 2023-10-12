Port William-Liberty Twp. Fire & EMS board to hold special meeting

The board of the Port William-Liberty Township Joint Fire and EMS District will hold a special meeting on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 9 a.m. The meeting will be at the firehouse, 7211 North St. Route 134, Wilmington. The purpose is to have a work session on the 2023 6.5-mill operating levy to be on the ballot in the November election. The board will also address any other business that comes before them.

Rural Water Services Council to hold business meeting

Rural Water Services Council will be holding its annual business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 5:15 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Roberts Centre, 123 Gano Rd, Wilmington. For additional information, contact Joseph Pheil, executive director of Ohio Rural Water Association, at (800) 589-7985.

Public Defender Commission meeting to be held

A Clinton County Public Defender Commission meeting will be held on Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. in the Law Library of the Clinton County Common Pleas Courthouse.