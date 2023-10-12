Week 9 Football Preview: Blanchester (5-3) at Fayetteville-Perry (2-6)

Blanchester finally pulled way from Bethel-Tate last week for a 54-33 win, a score that was not indicative of the closeness of the game.

“We knew going into this one it was going to be a fight,” Blanchester head coach Justin Schmitz said. “Bethel is a well-coached club. We traded shots early. In the end turnovers and physicality decided this one.”

Blanchester will face a young, improving Fayetteville squad in Brown County, where the Rockets have won two straight games.

“Coach (Jason) Jester will have them ready to play,” Schmitz said. “They do a good job defensively of running to the ball and gang tackling. They have a decent quarterback and two good receivers. They have a good punter also.”

Bryce Sipple has engineered an improving Blanchester offense, who average 21 points through the first four weeks but 44 the last four weeks. Sipple should eclipse 1,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in this one. He has 16 touchdown passes and nine rushing touchdowns. He also leads BHS with four interceptions.

Considering all the post-season possibilities for BHS, Schmitz said his team has one job come Friday night.

“We’re focused solely on beating the Fayetteville Rockets this week. That’s it. We’ll be ready to get after it on Friday,” he said.

RECORDS: Blanchester is 5-3 overall, 2-1 in the SBAAC National Division. Fayetteville is 2-6, 0-3.

SERIES: Blanchester has won all five meetings with Fayetteville-Perry by an average score of 50-11. Though a primary member of the Southern Hills League, Fayetteville is a football only member of the SBAAC. The teams did not meet last season as the Rockets dropped football.

PLAYOFFS: Blanchester is currently 10th in Div. V Region 20. There are 28 teams in the region and while BHS has not officially clinched a spot, it seems highly likely they’ll end up one of the top 16 teams. The goal, with two wins to close the season, would be to finish in the top eight and earn a home playoff game which is still possible. Fayetteville is 17th in Div. VII Region 28. A win over the Wildcats would almost certainly clinch a playoff spot.

There are 708 schools in this week’s 11-player football computer ratings. The 72 largest schools are in Division I, while the remaining schools are divided equally in Divisions II through VII (approximately 106 schools in each division). The top 20 schools in each region are listed below by division and region with record and average points. The football page at OHSAA.org includes an explanation of how the ratings are calculated. The top 16 teams in each region in the final report will qualify for the playoffs.

FINALE: The Wildcats will finish the regular season Oct. 20 when East Clinton comes to Barbour Memorial Field.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or at twitter.com @wnjsports