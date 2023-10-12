Wilmington Police Dept. reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is generated from incident reports provided by the Wilmington Police Department. All those charged/arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. Charges may be dropped or changed in court.

Wilmington police recently processed the following reports:

• Police arrested a 21-year-old Clarksville male for alleged theft at 7:16 p.m. on October 6. According to the report, the suspect had suspected narcotics on them during the arrest. The report indicates the suspected narcotic – listed as being in a clear bag and as a crystal substance – as the alleged stolen item. The incident took place at the 100 block of Michigan Avenue. The suspect was also arrested for alleged petty theft for a separate incident after police were dispatched to an incident at a store on Progress Way at 10:51 p.m. on September 22. The report alleges the suspect stole $188 worth of miscellaneous items. A 20-year-old Wilmington female was also listed as a suspect in the latter case.

• Police arrested a 47-year-old male for alleged domestic violence at 2:16 a.m. on October 7 at a South South Street residence. The report lists a female relative was listed as the victim. No injuries were listed. The report indicates alcohol was involved.

• Police arrested a 57-year-old male from Westfield, Indiana for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 7:09 p.m. on October 6. According to the report, police were dispatched to the 1-99 block of West Main Street on the report of a crash. The report indicates alcohol was involved.

• Police arrested a 24-year-old male for allegedly operating a vehicle while intoxicated at 12:40 a.m. on October 7. According to the report, police conducted a traffic stop at the 600 block of South South Street on a Jeep for an apparent headlight violation. “Upon talking to the driver I could smell a strong odor of alcoholic beverage emitting from inside the vehicle,” the report states.

• Police arrested a 34-year-old male for alleged drug abuse instrument possession and drug possession – schedule I/II/III at 12:44 p.m. on October 2. The report indicates a used syringe and a gram of unknown substance were seized. The incident took place around B Street and Ohio Avenue.

• Police arrested a 35-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 8:38 p.m. on October 5. According to the report, police responded to an Oak Street residence in reference to a welfare check with a possible domestic incident. The suspect’s spouse was listed the victim. Alcohol was indicated as being involved.

• Police arrested an 18-year-old male for alleged criminal trespass at 6:20 a.m. on October 3 following an incident at a Faculty Place residence. According to the report, the suspect appeared to be under the influence of unknown substances and was transported to Clinton Memorial Hospital and then to the Clinton County Jail. No further details were listed.

• Police arrested a 42-year-old male for alleged criminal trespassing at 1:13 p.m. on October 4. The report alleges the suspect was trespassing at a vacant building on West Locust Street. No drugs or alcohol were involved.

• At 1:49 p.m. on October 2, police responded to a store on Rombach Avenue on a theft report. Police made contact with the manager who advised a white male subject stole multiple items the previous night. The report lists a Milwaukee brand sander, a Milwaukee brand brushless compact cut-off tool, and a Channellock brand steel diagonal seven-inch pliers. The manager wanted to pursue charges, according to the report, and wanted to have the suspect trespassed from the property.

• At 9:46 a.m. on October 7, police received a report of a theft occurring at a store on Progress Way. The report indicates the suspects are juveniles and they allegedly stole $246 worth of miscellaneous items. No further detailers were listed.

• At 10:27 a.m. on October 4, a 25-year-old male report items stolen from their vehicle while it was at the 100 block of High Street. The report lists a black cell phone without a SIM card, two credit cards, and $2 in cash were stolen.

• At 10:34 a.m. on October 3, police received a report of criminal damage occurring at the 300 block of Maple Ridge Road. According to the report, damage had been done to the front passenger side of a black-colored 2018 Chevrolet. The vehicle belonged to an 80-year-old female. No suspects were listed.

