Astros rally in third, win 3-0 on Senior Night

LEES CREEK — Rallying in a deep third-set hole behind its seniors, East Clinton defeated Bethel-Tate 25-12, 25-15, 30-28 Thursday on Senior Night.
Seniors Cheyenne Reed, Lauren Runyon, Liz Schiff and Abbi Reynolds were honored prior to the match.
“I changed the lineup to allow the seniors more playing time and I am proud of the way we pulled it together,” East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said. “We were down by 10 or more in the third set, but they didn’t give up. It was nice to get the win in three.”
The Astros are 10-12 to end the regular season and 7-5 in the division, good enough for third place.
Bethel-Tate is 4-12, 4-7.
SUMMARY
Oct 12, 2023
@East Clinton High School
Astros 3, Tigers 0
Cheyenne Reed 3 kills, 2 aces, 21 assists, 6 digs
Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs
Liz Schiff 1 kill, 5 aces, 4 assists, 5 digs
Abbi Reynolds 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 9 digs
Emily Arnold 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 block
Taylor Barton 1 ace, 1 dig
Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 2 assists, 3 digs
Hadlie Clark 6 digs
Karsyn Jamison 7 kills, 6 aces, 1 block, 1 dig
Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 2 digs