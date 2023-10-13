Astros rally in third, win 3-0 on Senior Night Astros rally in third, win 3-0 on Senior Night Astros rally in third, win 3-0 on Senior Night

LEES CREEK — Rallying in a deep third-set hole behind its seniors, East Clinton defeated Bethel-Tate 25-12, 25-15, 30-28 Thursday on Senior Night.

Seniors Cheyenne Reed, Lauren Runyon, Liz Schiff and Abbi Reynolds were honored prior to the match.

“I changed the lineup to allow the seniors more playing time and I am proud of the way we pulled it together,” East Clinton coach Sarah Sodini said. “We were down by 10 or more in the third set, but they didn’t give up. It was nice to get the win in three.”

The Astros are 10-12 to end the regular season and 7-5 in the division, good enough for third place.

Bethel-Tate is 4-12, 4-7.

SUMMARY

Oct 12, 2023

@East Clinton High School

Astros 3, Tigers 0

Cheyenne Reed 3 kills, 2 aces, 21 assists, 6 digs

Lauren Runyon 11 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs

Liz Schiff 1 kill, 5 aces, 4 assists, 5 digs

Abbi Reynolds 8 kills, 2 aces, 1 assist, 9 digs

Emily Arnold 1 ace, 1 assist, 1 block

Taylor Barton 1 ace, 1 dig

Sydney Beiting 2 aces, 2 assists, 3 digs

Hadlie Clark 6 digs

Karsyn Jamison 7 kills, 6 aces, 1 block, 1 dig

Makayla Seaman 1 kill, 2 digs