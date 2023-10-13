Cochran hands, Morales foot powers Hurricane to league crown

WILMINGTON — Levi Cochran made five saves and Jose Morales powered the Wilmington offense in a title-clinching 4-0 win Thursday over Goshen.

The win at Alumni Field gives the Hurricane the SBAAC American Division championship with a 7-1-2 record.

Batavia and Clinton-Massie tied 1-1 Thursday and are now tied for second place but the Bulldogs have one match remaining.

Wilmington is 10-3-3 on the year.

The championship is the first for the Hurricane in boys soccer since the 2020 season. Batavia has won the last two league titles.

Morales put all four of the WHS goals in the back of the Goshen net with Ben Angelica recording two assists. Zander Johnson had one assist.

Morales leads the entire SBAAC with 30 goals while Angelica is the league leader in assists with 13. Morales had 67 points and Angelica 37 this season.

Cochran has six shutouts this season, best among American Division goalkeepers.