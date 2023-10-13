The second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair connected students with local opportunities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair connected students with local opportunities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair connected students with local opportunities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair connected students with local opportunities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair connected students with local opportunities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos The second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair connected students with local opportunities. Serena Hammond | News Journal photos

WILMINGTON- On Wednesday, the second-annual Clinton County Career Exploration Fair unfolded at the Laurel Oaks Career Campus.

This event held significant importance for high school students in Clinton County and beyond. Organized by the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative in collaboration with the Clinton County Port Authority, OhioMeansJobs Clinton County, the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, and the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce, the fair provided students with a unique opportunity to explore diverse career possibilities within high-growth industries.

Reflecting on the event, Ruth Brindle, workforce & data specialist with the Clinton County Port Authority, and steering committee member with the Clinton County Workforce Collaborative, shared the sentiments of other steering committee members (Curt Bradshaw, assistant superintendent with the Southern Ohio Educational Service Center, Tammy Keller, job developer with OhioMeansJobs Clinton County, and Dessie Rogers, executive director of the Wilmington-Clinton County Chamber of Commerce): “We heard from multiple employers and educators yesterday who were thrilled with their participation in the Career Exploration Fair. Employers appreciated the opportunity to interact with so many students, and educators were impressed with the creative ways employers were able to give the students a real feel for all of the career options available to them right here in Clinton County.”

Stephanie Butler, of Clinton Memorial Hospital, added, “This was such a fun event to be part of. We hope it inspires and empowers the next generation as they make informed decisions about their future careers.”

The fair offered a range of engaging features:

Interactive Exhibits: Students were able to gain hands-on experience and insight into various high-demand industries, all conveniently located in Clinton County.

Industry Experts: Professionals and experts from diverse fields interacted with students, sharing their experiences and knowledge, providing valuable guidance about potential careers.

Networking Opportunities: The fair provided a platform for students to connect with local employers and gather essential information about prospective career paths.

Scott Henman, of Ohio Valley Electrical Services, one of the participating employers, couldn’t have been happier, saying, “Yesterday’s event was fantastic! The students were paced out perfectly, so we had plenty of time to engage with many of them.”

The event’s success was attributed to the support and collaboration of local businesses, educational institutions, and organizations.