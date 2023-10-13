Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side Steed gets hot on back 9 after rough finish on front side

SUNBURY — With three birdies on the first four holes on the back nine, Clinton-Massie junior Andy Steed was back in contention Friday at the OHSAA Division II Boys Golf Championship at NorthStar Golf Club.

Steed birdied 10, 12 and 13 then gave a stroke back at 16 and another at 17. After hitting a booming drive into the rough on 18, he scrambled for a key par to finish his round +3.

“Nerve-wracking but it was fun,” Steed said after his round of 75. “I got to hang with my family and friends … it was a good time.”

It didn’t start that way, though. He opened with a three-putt bogey bringing back memories of Thursday’s practice round which saw the slim right-hander shoot 4-over on the front side.

“It was a tough day,” Clinton-Massie coach Phil Larrick said. “He struggled with the greens but he hung in here, he fought through it.”

Indeed, Steed birdied 2, an impressive showing considering he putted from the upper tier and pounded the back of the hole for a 3.

He also scrambled for a par on 5 after driving his ball into a sand trap.

But trouble ensued on 6. Steed got to the green in good shape but was above the hole facing a decidedly downhill putt. A three-putt there put him at 1-over.

On 7, a reachable par 5, Steed was on the green in two but walked off with a par after his third three-putt of the day. He finished bogey, double bogey to end the front nine at 4-over par.

“I thought the greens were going to be a little bit faster,” he said. “I wouldn’t say they were different (than Thursday’s practice round) which seemed faster and tomorrow will be different because of the rain.”

Other than a bad tee shot on 9 (I topped it, Steed said), his driver and irons were nearly flawless.

“Everything (was great) but the putter. His putter let him down today,” Larrick said. “I don’t know how many times I heard out there this is my worst day ever putting.”

Steed was visibly upset with the way things ended on the front side. He immediately left 9 green and went to 10 tee. He took a knee and lowered his head. What went through his mind may have saved his round.

“Everything (went through it),” he said with a smile. “I said I just don’t know what’s going to happen on the next 9 but I want to stay in this. I knew something was off and I took a moment to decompress. Coach came over and said keep my head up.”

Larrick reminded Steed of the practice round turnaround, going 4-over on the front then 4-under on the back.

“We’ve been here,” Larrick said he told Steed. “We’ve done this before and we can do it again.”

The march back toward the top started on 10 and 11 with birdies then a “great” par on 12 and a “good” birdie on 13, Steed said.

Steed gave back strokes on 16 and 17 but rallied with a big-time par on 18, recovering from a long drive that landed in the rough then flying the green with his approach.

“I can still make a run,” he said. “Everybody is not going to shoot 70, 71. I always play better in the rain, play better on the second day. I’m not out of this yet. I just want top five and I’m right there.”

Said Larrick, I’m serious when I say I like where he’s at. Go out and catch the leader, get in the top five. I hope that’s his goal. I know it was mine coming in and I still think it is. We’re ready.”

DAY TWO: Steed will tee off at 10:50 a.m. Saturday for the final 18 holes of the state tournament. The weather forecast calls for rain overnight and possibly during play as well with temperatures in the 60s.

Reach Mark Huber at 937-556-5765, via email [email protected] or at twitter.com @wnjsports