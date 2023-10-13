The ‘big rocks’ of life

Perhaps you have heard of the illustration a college professor provided for his freshman class. In a large bowl, he placed some big rocks and he asked the class if the bowl was full. They said, “Yes,” until he poured in some pea-sized gravel. He asked the question again, “Is the bowl full?” They hesitated but agreed. Then, he poured in sand and tamped it down. The class was sure the bowl was now full. With a smile, the professor brought out a pitcher of water as the class laughed.

The wise teacher then shared the point of his demonstration. He pointed out that they all would have the same amount of time to receive their education and prepare for their future. Then he said, “Be sure to put the big rocks in first or they will never fit into the time you have here.” It is true that if we fill the bowl with sand and pebbles first, the big rocks will never fit.

Even in life after college, we have a lot of little things that can crowd out the most important things. If we do not get the big things done, our marriage and family life can be greatly hindered, our influence and sense of purpose can be diminished, and our personal walk with God can suffer. So, the big question is, “What are those ‘big rocks’ in life that are worthy of our valuable time and our best efforts?”

We all have 1,440 minutes in a day. How we spend those minutes is critical to finding joy, purpose, and fulfillment in life. Most of us would be able to verbalize what we see as our priorities in life, but in reality, our daily schedules do not always reflect those priorities. I do not claim to know what the “big rocks” are for everybody, but I would like to share a few thoughts that are helping me in my journey.

I have found that time with God is invaluable in my life. I have found that a few minutes in prayer and reading scripture changes my outlook and attitudes as I go through my day. It gives me a spiritual connection with the One who knows all things about me and knows what is best for my life. I have found that I am a better husband, father and pastor when this time with God becomes a habit in my life. They say, “Prayer changes things.” That may be true, but it also changes me. Simply reading the Bible causes me to evaluate my motives and it helps to correct my course as I seek to live a life that honors God and encourages others. Sometimes, simply turning off the radio as I drive to work and giving that time for spiritual reflection can be time well spent.

When we boil life down to what is most valuable, we discover that relationships are most important, so I want to use some of my “prime time” for those I love most. Because I am married, my time with my wife is precious. So, I have to consider, how many football games do I really need to watch on a Saturday, and how much screen time is too much? Am I bringing my work home with me and cheating her and myself out of valuable, relationship-building time? We are all at different places in life, but most of us need to give a large chunk of time to our vocation in order to care for those we love. Many of us get a lot of our sense of fulfillment and purpose from our vocations. It is easy to let work spill over into family time and rob precious moments with those we love most. I find it to be a regular struggle to keep it in balance, but if family is a “big rock” priority to me, it needs to show up in my daily schedule.

It may seem that I am placing little value on having time for myself, but I do also value time for recreation and self-improvement. Fun is a core value for me, so I enjoy doing things that bring me pleasure, but it is important for me to keep things in balance. I once knew a man who played softball six nights a week while holding down a full-time job. Somehow, he did not see the damage that his “me time” was doing to his family time. The consequences of his decisions soon took a negative toll. We do need some time with hobbies and activities we enjoy. These things refresh us and help us cope with the stress of life. These activities may even be considered “big rocks” as long as we have room for the other big rocks.

One philosopher said, “An unexamined life is not worth living.” The writer of the Book of Ecclesiastes in the Bible reminds us that for “everything there is a season, a time for every purpose under heaven.” How we use those 1,440 minutes a day determines the true value of our lives when it all is said and done. The size of my house and the speed of my car won’t really matter if I haven’t made time for the “big rocks” in my life.

David Frasure is the pastor of Calvary Baptist Church in Wilmington.