Week 9 Football Final: Blanchester 54, Fayetteville 20

FAYETTEVILLE — Bryce Sipple had two touchdowns on the ground, three touchdowns passing and an interception on defense as Blanchester overwhelmed Fayetteville-Perry 54-20 Friday night.

The win puts Blanchester at 6-3 overall and 3-1 in the SBAAC National Division.

Fayetteville is 1-7, 0-4.

The win may have earned Blanchester a share of the lead in the National as Bethel-Tate was leading Williamburg 22-8 in the fourth quarter. This score will be updated as it becomes final.

Sipple scored on runs of 56 yards (third play of game) and 25 yards, the latter put the Wildcats on top to stay 14-7. Ayden Basham had the two-point conversion. Sipple had an interception on defense between the two rushing TDs.

After having a touchdown wiped out by penalty, Blanchester maintained its cool and scored anyway when Sipple and Xander Culberson hooked up for a 49-yard scoring play. With 9:00 left in the second, it was BHS 20-7.

Sipple went to the air twice more — once to Sebastian Smith on a 6 yard play then again to Seth Perkins on a 30-yard screen pass. Chase Barnes added the two-point run for a 34-7 BHS lead.

Smith scored on a 34 yard jaunt in the third then Zach Musselman went 74 yards on a touchdown pass from Brayden Behymer. Jarod Daniels extra point put Blan up 47-13.

The final BHS touchdown was a 79-yard fumble return by Ayden Basham in the final quarter.