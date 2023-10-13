Week 9 Football Final: Clinton-Massie 48, Batavia 0

BATAVIA — Clinton-Massie cruised to a 48-0 win Friday over Batavia in an SBAAC American Division road game.

The Falcons (9-0, 4-0) drew first blood when Nolan Phipps reached the end zone. Ean McGuinness extra point made it 7-0.

Clinton-Massie had a rare punt on its next possession but Batavia (3-6, 1-3) fumble the punt. Peyton Brewer picked up the loose ball and race to the end zone and with 5:18 left in the first it was 14-0.

Peyton Warren scored two straight touchdowns, one late in the first and the other early in the second for a 28-0 advantage.

Eli Muterspaw busted up the gut of the Bulldogs defense with 1:44 to go in the half but the Falcons weren’t done. Ean McGuinness kicked a field goal with one second left and Massie led 38-0 at the break.

With a running clock in the second half, McGuinness booted another field goal (41-0) and Mason Martini added another touchdown at 2:41 to round out the scoring.

Clinton-Massie was ranked No. 1 in the Division IV Associated Press state football poll and held the top ranking in Harbin Ratings Division IV Region 16.