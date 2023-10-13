Week 9 Football Final: East Clinton 26, Clermont NE 0

OWENSVILLE — East Clinton was solid in all three phases of the game Friday in a 26-0 win over Clermont Northeastern.

East Clinton (4-5, 2-2) and Clermont Northeastern (3-6, 1-3) played a scoreless first quarter.

In the second, though, Dameon Williams intercepted a Rockets pass as the Astro defense struck the first big blow of the game.

Aiden Conger made that takeaway good as he scored from 6 yards out with 5:25 to go in the second quarter, 6-0.

On the ensuring series, a Clermont Northeastern punt was blocked by Liam McPherson as the special teams weighed in for the Astros.

Conger again cashed in for the Astros, scoring another 6 yard touchdown late in the half.

East Clinton fumbled on its first possession of the third period but neither team was able to move the scoreboard.

In the fourth period, the special teams stepped up again as Williams returned a punt for a touchdown to push the East Clinton advantage to 18-0.

Glenn Peacock rounded out the scoring with a touchdown run at 5:38 of the fourth. Williams added the two-point conversion for the final margin.